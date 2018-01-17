Candlebox’s original lineup to reunite for one night only

Candlebox, the Seattle post-grunge act behind hits like “Far Behind” and “You”, is reuniting its original lineup for one night only. On July 21st, frontman Kevin Martin will bring together Peter Klett, Bardi Martin, and Scott Mercado for a performance at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.

The Paramount concert is part of a larger US tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut. For the rest of the dates, Martin will play with his current lineup of Adam Kury, Brian Quinn, Island Styles, and Robin Diaz. Alternative Press reports that the tour will be comprised of a variety of show formats, including full-band shows and more intimate acoustic dates. They’re promising live renditions of songs from each of their six releases.

“This tour is for our fans, those that have continued to support us for 25 years,” Martin told Alternative Press. “It’s been an honor to play for them throughout the years and we feel truly fortunate that our music continues to resonate with our audience. We can’t wait to hit the road for this one — I think people will be in for some big surprises!”

See the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Candlebox 2018 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

01/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

01/27 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

02/28 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

03/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

03/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

04/06 – Washington, DC @ City Winery DC

04/07 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

04/08 – New York, NY @ City Winery

04/09 – New York, NY @ City Winery

04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta

04/14 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ KEGL Festival

05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

06/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ L’Auberage Casino & Hotel

06/02 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Southern Park Mall

06/30 – Washington, PA @ The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (original lineup)

09/15 – Kamus, UT @ Dejoria Center

Below, watch the official video for “Far Behind”.