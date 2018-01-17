Candlebox’s original lineup to reunite for one night only

Candlebox, the Seattle post-grunge act behind hits like “Far Behind” and “You”, is reuniting its original lineup for one night only. On July 21st, frontman Kevin Martin will bring together Peter Klett, Bardi Martin, and Scott Mercado for a performance at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.
The Paramount concert is part of a larger US tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut. For the rest of the dates, Martin will play with his current lineup of Adam Kury, Brian Quinn, Island Styles, and Robin Diaz. Alternative Press reports that the tour will be comprised of a variety of show formats, including full-band shows and more intimate acoustic dates. They’re promising live renditions of songs from each of their six releases.
“This tour is for our fans, those that have continued to support us for 25 years,” Martin told Alternative Press. “It’s been an honor to play for them throughout the years and we feel truly fortunate that our music continues to resonate with our audience. We can’t wait to hit the road for this one — I think people will be in for some big surprises!”
See the band’s full tour itinerary below.
Candlebox 2018 Tour Dates:
01/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
01/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
01/27 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
02/28 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
03/01 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
04/06 – Washington, DC @ City Winery DC
04/07 – Boston, MA @ City Winery
04/08 – New York, NY @ City Winery
04/09 – New York, NY @ City Winery
04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta
04/14 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
04/15 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
04/16 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery
05/25 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
05/26 – Dallas, TX @ KEGL Festival
05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
06/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ L’Auberage Casino & Hotel
06/02 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
06/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Southern Park Mall
06/30 – Washington, PA @ The Meadows Racetrack & Casino
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (original lineup)
09/15 – Kamus, UT @ Dejoria Center
Below, watch the official video for “Far Behind”.