Car Seat Headrest announces new version of Twin Fantasy album, shares “Nervous Young Inhumans” video: Watch

In December, Car Seat Headrest unveiled a new, 13-minute rendition of “Beach Life-in-Death”, a song taken from his 2011 Bandcamp-issued album, Twin Fantasy. It turns out indie rock hero Will Toledo has revisited and re-recorded an entirely new version of the LP. This reworked collection, still dubbed Twin Fantasy, will see an official release on February 16th through Matador. Pre-orders have begun here.

According to Toledo, though a deeply personal record, the original edition of Twin Fantasy never felt quite complete or final. “It was never a finished work,” he notes in a press statement, “and it wasn’t until last year that I figured out how to finish it.” He was able to put the finishing touches on the record thanks in part to his full band, a bigger budget, and plenty of time for tinkering — it reportedly took eight months of mixing just to get the drums right.

“But this is no shallow second take, sanitized in studio and scrubbed of feeling,” the statement emphasizes. “This is the album he always wanted to make. It sounds the way he always wanted it to sound.” Along with the revised sound, his perspective regarding the songs’ narratives has also changed and grown since 2011. “But even as he carries the weight of that younger, wounded Will, he moves forward… the most vital difference between the old and the new: he no longer sees his own story as a tragedy.”

Offering a peek at this upcoming rendition of Twin Fantasy, Toledo has shared a new version of “Nervous Young Inhumans”, as well as its corresponding music video. Directed by Toledo himself, it’s an explosive clip featuring split screen action, infectious dancing, and flashing lights. Check it out below.

Twin Fantasy marks Toledo’s third release with Matador Records following 2015’s Teens of Style and 2016’s Teens of Denial.

Twin Fantasy Artwork:

Twin Fantasy Tracklist:

01. My Boy (Twin Fantasy)

02. Beach Life-In-Death

03. Stop Smoking (We Love You)

04. Sober to Death

05. Nervous Young Inhumans

06. Bodys

07. Cute Thing

08. High to Death

09. Famous Prophets (Stars)

10. Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)

Starting later this month, Toledo will hit the road with a seven-piece band.

Car Seat Headrest 2018 Tour Dates:

01/26 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto

02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Limits Fest

02/25 – Perth, AU @ Rosemont

02/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Croxton

03/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Triffid

03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits

04/06 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

04/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/10 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

04/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Real Art

04/13 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

04/14 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

05/16 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

05/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

05/21 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

05/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/25 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/29 – Koln, DE @ Kantine

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

05/31 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg