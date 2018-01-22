Car Seat Headrest reveals raucous new version of “Cute Thing”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

On February 16th, Car Seat Headrest will put out an all-new version of Twin Fantasy, his 2011 album originally self-released via Bandcamp. Re-recorded for Matador, the updated edition sees the indie rock hero we’ve been waiting for finally polishing off what he considered an incomplete collection of music.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

“It was never a finished work,” he notes in a press statement, “and it wasn’t until last year that I figured out how to finish it.” He accomplished his mission thanks in part to his full band, a bigger budget, and ample time for the editing process.

Already we’ve heard reworked renditions of Twin Fantasy tracks “Beach Life-in-Death” and “Nervous Young Inhumans”. Now, mastermind songwriter Will Toledo has shared his revamped version of “Cute Thing”. Though it carries the same antsy energy as the original, there’s a refinement in the raucousness (as well as Toledo’s newly recorded howling vocals) that somehow packs a tighter punch than before. Look out for the Frank Ocean name-drop, too.

Stream it over on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 show (scroll to the 2:38:00 mark).

Below is the original version for comparison: