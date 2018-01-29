Cardi B and Bruno Mars go full ’90s for Grammys performance of “Finesse”: Watch

Ubiquitous rapper Cardi B joined Bruno Mars on the Grammys stage Sunday evening. The pair delivered a literally vibrant performance of their “Finesse” remix, dressed in popping ’90s primaries. Like the song’s video, it was a fun little flashback to the days of In Living Colors, including Mars’ sliding, kicking dance moves. Check out the replay below.



“Finesse” came from Mars’ 24K Magic, which is up for Album of the Year and Best R&B Album; the title track and “That’s What I Like” are collectively up for four awards. Cardi B, meanwhile, is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her smash “Bodak Yellow”. The rising star ruled 2017, making her late night debut, getting engaged to Migos’ Offset, and indulging in collaborations with the likes of 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Bruno Mars. She recently popped up on Migos’ third studio album, Culture II.