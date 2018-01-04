Cardi B joins Bruno Mars for “Finesse” remix: Stream

This week, Cardi B became the first rapper to see her first three singles simultaneously crack the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the latest feat for the Bronx native, who last year became the first female rapper to achieve a No. 1 single in 19 years. “Bodak Yellow” also earned her the title of longest running No. 1 by a female solo rapper ever. Tonight, Cardi returns with another surefire hit, a new collaborative remix of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse”. Check out the remix’s video, which was inspired by the 90’s sitcom In Living Color, up above. The original track appears on Mars’ 2016 album, 24K Magic.

The aforementioned milestones landed Cardi a prime spot on the Coachella lineup earlier this week. Additionally, “Bodak Yellow” placed highly on our list of the Top 50 Songs of 2017.