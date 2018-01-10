Charlotte Gainsbourg grapples with the truth in intense “I’m A Lie” video: Watch

In November, Charlotte Gainsbourg released a new album titled Rest. It was both her first since 2011 and the first to contain lyrics entirely written by her. The intimacy of her words can’t be overstated enough and they’ve since manifested themselves in her music videos.

Last month gave us the unnerving “Lying With You” clip, in which she explored her late father’s house. Today, we have the one for “I’m A Lie”. Self-directed by Gainsbourg herself, it shows her (and only her) in varying degrees of tense close-ups. She’s seen writhing around in bed, sitting by an abandoned car, and falling into water. On their own, these scenes might seem mundane, but Gainsbourg makes you feel them on a much different level. Check it out above.