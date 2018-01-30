Childish Gambino to reissuse 2011 EP mixtape

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, is reissuing his 2011 project EP to streaming services as a gift for his long-time fans. Previously only available on free mixtape download sites like DatPiff, the release is known for the breakthrough song “Freaks and Geeks”.

Glover is currently working on his final album under his alter-ego’s name. Back in June, the multi-faceted entertainer told The Huffington Post that he was retiring the Childish Gambino moniker because “it wouldn’t be punk anymore” and likened it to an unnecessary film sequel.

He confirmed the retirement of the stage name to Variety at the Grammys earlier this week. Glover received five nominations and took home the Best Traditional R&B Performance trophy for “Redbone”, the hit track from his Album of the Year contender, “Awaken My Love!”. He also performed “Terrified” alongside his Lion King co-star, JD McCrary.

EP will arrive on all major streaming platforms at midnight. In the meantime, check out the “Freaks and Geeks” music video below.