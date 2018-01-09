Chris Robinson announces new band As the Crow Flies, shares tour dates

Photo by Jon Cornick

Legendary southern rock group The Black Crowes officially broke up two years ago after tensions between frontman Chris Robinson and the rest of the band. Now, Robinson has founded a new outfit called As the Crow Flies to revisit the Crowes catalog.

Robinson has recruited guitarists Marcus King and Audley Freed, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Andy Hess, and drummer Tony Leone to round out the project, which will perform shows during a spring tour kicking off April 17th in Port Chester, New York. They have no plans beyond the final show on May 13th in Portland, Oregon, after which Robinson will pick back up with his primary band, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

“I want to just concentrate on the main Black Crowes albums, the songs that people will know,” Robinson explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I’m not flogging away in the Black Crowes anymore, so there’s a celebratory element to it. If I haven’t sang ‘She Talks to Angels’ for five years, I’m going to have fun singing it every night for a few weeks.”

When Robinson was asked about the possibility of a Black Crowes reunion, he said the only reason would “be for money,” adding, “my focus is in my consciousness and my subconsciousness doing all this other stuff [with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood].” Currently, his brother and Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson is touring behind their old band’s catalog as the Magpie Salute.

Check out the complete schedule below.

As the Crow Flies 2018 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

04/21 – Live Oak, FL @ Wanee Music Festival

04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Birmingham

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Machester Music Hall

04/26 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/12 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Montbleu Resort & Casino

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom