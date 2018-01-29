Chris Stapleton announces All-American Road Show 2018 tour dates

Photo by Andy Barron

Chris Stapleton has started off 2018 on a high note, teaming up with Sturgill Simpson for a pair of performances on Saturday Night Live and raking in three awards at last night’s Grammys. Now, he has announced an upcoming summer and fall US tour.

The trek, which he’s dubbed, “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show,” is divided into two legs. The first one kicks off on June 16th in Brandon, Mississippi and continues through cities including Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Los Angeles before concluding on August 24th in Gilford, New Hampshire. The tour picks back up on October 4th in Cincinnati, Ohio and continues through November 3rd in Charlottesville, Virginia. Along the way, Stapleton make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and beyond. Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb will open for Stapleton during the entirety of the tour.

Fan club pre-sales will begin on February 6th at 10 a.m., with tickets available to the general public on February 9th. You can grab them here. Check out the complete schedule below.

Chris Stapleton 2018 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Houston, TX @ RodeoHouston

03/17 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

03/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/24 – Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

03/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

05/26 – Daytona, FL @ Country 500

05/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Bayou Country Superfest

06/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

06/16 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater *

06/22 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp *

06/28 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

06/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *

06/30 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/19 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

07/20 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

07/21 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

07/26 — South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena *

07/27 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

07/28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/02 — Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena *

08/03 — Missoula, MT @ Adams Center *

08/04 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *

08/09 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

08/10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

08/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/16 — San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre *

08/17 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

08/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

08/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

08/24 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

10/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

10/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

10/06 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

10/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

10/13 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *

10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater *

10/25 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena *

10/26 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena *

10/27 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

11/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/03 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

^ = w/ The Eagles

* = w/ Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb

Stapleton picked up wins for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards. His latest album, From A Room: Volume 2, dropped in December. More recently, he appeared on Justin Timberlake’s single, “Say Something”, from the pop singer’s upcoming album, Man of the Woods.