Chromeo enlist The-Dream for sexy new song “Bedroom Calling”: Stream

With a new album, Head Over Heels, imminent, electro funk duo Chromeo are turning up the heat — that is, under the sheets. Following November’s “Juice” single, the Montreal-bred outfit has returned with a track titled “Bedroom Calling”.

Steeped in ’80s synths and sexual temptations, the song sees Chromeo teaming up with R&B singer and fellow Casanova, The-Dream. “Bedroom calling, better pick it up,” they plead to a prospective lover. Hear it below.

Chromeo are in the process of scheduling a tour around their confirmed festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Primavera Sound.

“Bedroom Calling” Artwork: