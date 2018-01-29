Menu
Chromeo enlist The-Dream for sexy new song “Bedroom Calling”: Stream

Funk Lordz continue to tease the follow-up to 2014's White Women

on January 29, 2018, 10:30am
Photo via Facebook

With a new album, Head Over Heels, imminent, electro funk duo Chromeo are turning up the heat — that is, under the sheets. Following November’s “Juice” single, the Montreal-bred outfit has returned with a track titled “Bedroom Calling”.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

Steeped in ’80s synths and sexual temptations, the song sees Chromeo teaming up with R&B singer and fellow Casanova, The-Dream. “Bedroom calling, better pick it up,” they plead to a prospective lover. Hear it below.

Chromeo are in the process of scheduling a tour around their confirmed festival appearances at BonnarooCoachella, and Primavera Sound.

“Bedroom Calling” Artwork:

chromeo bedroom calling the dream Chromeo enlist The Dream for sexy new song Bedroom Calling: Stream

