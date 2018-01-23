Classically Smiths concert series officially canceled after Mike Joyce also drops out

As quickly as it was announced, the “Classically Smiths” concert series has collapsed. Yesterday, Smiths bassist Andy Rourke denied his involvement, saying his participation was never “confirmed, approved or contracted,” and now drummer Mike Joyce has also dropped out. As such, Bad Production Ltd., the production company behind the concerts, has canceled the whole affair.

“In response to recent comments in the press, the planned Classically Smiths events will now, no longer be taking place,” says the company’s Joel Perry in a press statement reported by Pitchfork. Classically Smiths was supposed to feature Smiths members Andy Rourke, Mike Joyce, and Craig Gannon performing classical renditions of Smiths classics alongside the Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

Earlier today, Joyce announced his departure from the event in a Facebook post. “It is with much regret that I have to announce that I will not be taking part in the show (s) Classically Smiths,” he wrote. “I entered into agreement in good faith to perform these shows with Andy Rourke and Craig Gannon. Unfortunately it became apparent very late that Andy would not be taking part.”

Joyce said Rourke’s involvement was “an integral part of why I agreed to take part in the first place.” Weirdly, he was told before a press conference announcing the shows to avoid mentioning Rourke’s decision. “I therefore agreed to take part in the press interviews but did so without discussing Andy’s participation in the venture,” he added.

