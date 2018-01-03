Coachella owner Philip Anschutz is still donating money to Republican scumbags and Super PACs

Photo by Philip Cosores

Prepare for some déjà vu: The day after Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival released its 2017 lineup, criticism of the festival’s billed acts transformed into vitriol for its CEO, Philip Anschutz, who was discovered to have donated more than $1 million to anti-LGBTQ and other conservative efforts during the 2016 election cycle. Well, just yesterday we were treated to the festival’s 2018 lineup and today The Fader is here with a list of all the Republican scumbags and Super PACs he buttered up in 2017.

Among those that benefitted from Anschutz’s coffers include Senator Cory Gardner, a pro-gun politician who spoke out against those trying to pass gun control laws after October’s Las Vegas shooting, which left 59 dead; Congressman Scott Tipton, who opposes both same-sex marriage and abortion; US Representative Mike Coffman, a birther and anti-abortion advocate; pro-life Senator Deb Fischer; and Paul Ryan, whose villainy needs no introduction.

Anschutz funneled his biggest donations through The Anschutz Corporation, which gave $138,000 to the National Republican Senate Committee. Chaired by Gardner, the organization aims to boost the Republican senate majority. In total, his donations total $187,300.

Last year, Anschutz responded to reports regarding his donations by saying he “unequivocally support[s] the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation,” calling claims that he was anti-LGBTQ “fake news.” Gee, wonder where he learned that phrase?

Anschutz, nor Coachella, have released a statement as of this writing.