Here’s the Coachella 2018 lineup in all its glory

Coachella has revealed its 2018 lineup. As first reported by Consequence of Sound, headliners include Detroit rap icon Eminem, pop music queen Beyoncé, and R&B crooner The Weeknd.

Among the other noteworthy acts playing: David Byrne, A Perfect Circle, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, SZA, Cardi B, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, Jamiroquai, Migos, Tyler the Creator, The War on Drugs, alt-J, Chromeo, Miguel, King Krule, Portugal. the Man, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, and Brockhampton.

Plus: Soulwax, Jean-Michel Jarre, Kali Uchis, Angel Olsen, Daniel Caesar, Odesza, Kamasi Washington, MØ, Noname, Kelela, Kamaiyah, Princess Nokia, Jessie Ware, BØRNS, Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, First Aid Kit, X Japan, Flatbush Zombies, Jidenna, Jorja Smith, FIDLAR, Oh Sees, Hundred Waters, Alvvays, Westside Gunn + Conway, Knox Fortune, and Japanese Breakfast.

America’s preeminent music festival returns for its 19th edition on April 13th-15th and April 20th-22nd at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 5th at Noon PST. They typically sell out within the hour, so you might also want to try your luck on the secondary market.