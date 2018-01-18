Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins form August Greene, share debut single “Optimistic” featuring Brandy: Stream

Last year, Common, pianist/producer Robert Glasper, and drummer/producer Karriem Riggins took home the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Letter to the Free”, their contribution to Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th. Now they’re turning that prestigious win into the launching pad for their new project, August Greene.

The trio today announced the formation of their new band, as well as the impending release of their self-titled debut. Due out March 9th, the record will be an Amazon Original exclusive, meaning it will only be available for purchase via Amazon Music and will stream on both Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music.

As a first listen, August Greene have shared their new single, “Optimistic”. Featuring Brandy, the track introduces the “themes of optimism and black excellence” that make up the music of August Greene. “You will always do your best/ If you learn to never say never/ You may be down, but you’re not out,” Brandy sings on the chorus. Check out the song below.

August Greene will make their live debut on January 26th with a show at New York City’s Highline Ballroom as part of Robert Glasper’s sixth annual GRAMMY Joint.