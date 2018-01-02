Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Consequence of Sound seeks Interns for Winter 2018

We're looking for social media, graphic design, and video interns to join our team

by
on January 02, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments

Consequence of Sound is seeking interns with a passion for music, film, TV, and pop culture for Winter 2018. All candidates must be available to work approximately 20-25 hours per week.

Positions available include:

Social Media Intern

— Assist in copywriting, sourcing images, GIFs, and videos for posting on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more

— Manage and develop strategies for CoS Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more

— Potential to provide assistance for live social media coverage during events, like festivals, award ceremonies, and concerts

— Support monthly reporting and data analysis across channels

— Research noteworthy historical moments, anniversaries, birthdays

— Actively monitor social media (Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, etc.) for trending topics and content to share on our channels

— Research emerging platforms for CoS to potentially get involved in

— Engage with the CoS audience

— Competitor analysis

Graphic Design Intern

— Help design images and GIFs for use in articles and for social media (such as memes, infographics, polls, image-based trivia)

— Collaborate with the social media team on presentation across different social media platforms

— Potential to provide assistance in photography for events, like festivals and concerts

— Research noteworthy historical moments, anniversaries, birthdays

— Actively monitor social media (Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, etc.) for trending topics and content to share on our channels

— Support monthly reporting and data analysis across channels

— Competitor analysis

Video Intern

— Familiar with graphic design, video production, and/or animation

— Have experience using Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop

— Assist video team in creating short-form video content surrounding breaking news and notable anniversaries

— Help video team with long-form original video content

— Ideate video series that are repeatable

— Support monthly reporting and data analysis across channels

— Research noteworthy historical moments, anniversaries, birthdays

— Actively monitor social media (Twitter, Reddit, Instagram, etc.) for content to share on our channels

— Competitor analysis

Please submit your résumé and cover letter to applications@consequenceofsound.net with the subject line “CoS Internship – Winter 2018” as well as your internship field of choice, i.e. Social Media/Graphic Design/Video. Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. CT on January 12th, and start/end dates are flexible based on school schedule. Chicago-area candidates are strongly preferred, but remote work is also possible.

Previous Story
Jeff Rosenstock shares surprise new album, POST-: Stream
Next Story
Lana Del Rey joins BØRNS on his new track “God Save Our Young Blood”: Stream
No comments
More Stories