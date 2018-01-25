Consequence of Sound to serve as guest curator for Upstream Music Fest 2018

Upstream Music Fest + Summit returns to Seattle’s Pioneer Square from June 1st-3rd, 2018 featuring an expanded main stage experience in the new Sound Lot and intimate club showcases carefully selected by guest curators who represent the best of regional and national tastemakers.

Consequence of Sound is excited to announced its involvement in this year’s festival as a guest curator. More details, including our showcase lineup, will be revealed in the near future. Rest assured: we can’t wait to bring our fans and favorite musical talent together at Upstream this year.

Other guest curators include Krist Novoselic of Nirvana; Sub Pop Records; Barsuk Records; and Seattle public radio station KEXP.

Early bird tickets for Upstream 2018 are on sale now! For a limited time, you can secure your 2018 Upstream experience at the best possible price – up to 25% off.