Consequence of Sound welcomes Why? and Open Mike Eagle to Music Hall of Williamsburg

Consequence of Sound is excited to welcome Yoni Wolf’s acclaimed experimental outfit Why? and rising Los Angeles rapper Open Mike Eagle to the Music Hall of Williamsburg on Monday, February 5th.

Why? will be headlining the show in support of their latest album, Moh Lhean, which was released in March 2017 through Joyful Noise Records. For the first time since 2003, Yoni Wolf recorded the album in a home studio alongside his brother Josiah. mewithoutYou’s Aaron Weiss and Son Lux also make appearances on the 10-track effort.

Open Mike Eagle dropped his fifth full-length, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, back in September. It’s a concept album about the Robert Taylor Homes, a public housing project in Chicago, Illinois, where the rapper grew up before relocating to Los Angeles.

The show is 16+ and tickets are priced at $20 (or, $25 at the door). Grab them here.