Consequence of Sound’s new webstore is here: Purchase t-shirts, stickers, and other merch

At long last, we have a webstore! Beginning today, you can purchase t-shirts and other merchandise designed by the Consequence of Sound staff. That includes logo shirts for both CoS and our Stephen King podcast, The Losers’ Club, as well as t-shirt prints of artwork used in recent features and more. Additionally, we’re shrunken down our 2017 Year-End Report into 10 die-cut stickers. Check out the store here.

We’ll be updating the store with new merchandise on a regular basis, so be sure to check back often. In the coming weeks, we’ll also be hosting a t-shirt design contest. The winning artist(s), as voted on by readers, will see their design printed on shirts and receive a portion of the sale. So, start thinking up ideas!

Also keep in mind that by purchasing merch, you’re helping to support CoS, which is 100% independently owned and operated.