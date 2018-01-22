Cut Chemist shares music video for new single “Metalstorm” featuring Mr. Lif and Edan: Watch

In October, Cut Chemist announced Die Cut, the hip-hop innovator’s first new album in 12 years. Debut single “Work My Mind” introduced us to the LP’s sound, and now we’ve got another taste with “Metalstorm”, which comes with an accompanying video.

The track, considered a follow-up to Cut Chemist’s 2006 song “Storm”, features MCs Edan and Mr. Lif trading bars over a beat that buzzes about like a spliced up space transmission. As for the clip, falling bullets give way to police sirens as the visuals opt for fractured images and a variety of textures to bring the abrasive, distortion-laden track to life.

“It’s the first song on the album, so it picks up where [my 2006 debut LP] The Audience’s Listening left off,” Cut Chemist told MXDWN. “It certainly gives you something familiar to wet the palette as you dive into this new world of Cut Chemist.” Watch the video above.

Die Cut is set to drop on March 2nd, which coincides with the first date of Cut Chemist’s short tour of the West Coast. See those dates below.

Cut Chemist 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/03 – Berkeley, CA @ Conerstone

03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub

03/05 – Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

03/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

03/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge