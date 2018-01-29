Cut Copy announce 2018 US headlining tour dates

Photo by Andrea Gonar

Cut Copy will return to the road this spring in support of their most recent album, 2017’s Haiku From Zero. The headlining tour is sandwiched between a series of festival dates and will get started on March 29th in Dallas. The Australian electronic group will hit cities including New Orleans, Nashville, and Detroit before concluding the trek in Chicago on April 5th.

Prior to the seven-date run, Cut Copy will play a pair of festival dates including Los Angeles’ Air + Style. In June, they will also appear at New York’s Governors Ball and Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michgian. Tickets are available here.

Cut Copy 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ McDowell Mountain Music Festival

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style

03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

03/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

03/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

04/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

06/01-3 – Seattle, WA @ Upstream Music Fest + Summit @ Pioneer Square

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/21-23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/28-7/1 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Alongside the tour announcement, Cut Copy have shared Los Angeles DJ/producer Cooper Saver’s pulsating remix of the Haiku From Zero track “Memories We Share”. Hear it below.