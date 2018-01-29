Cut Copy announce 2018 US headlining tour dates

Photo by Andrea Gonar
Cut Copy will return to the road this spring in support of their most recent album, 2017’s Haiku From Zero. The headlining tour is sandwiched between a series of festival dates and will get started on March 29th in Dallas. The Australian electronic group will hit cities including New Orleans, Nashville, and Detroit before concluding the trek in Chicago on April 5th.
Prior to the seven-date run, Cut Copy will play a pair of festival dates including Los Angeles’ Air + Style. In June, they will also appear at New York’s Governors Ball and Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michgian. Tickets are available here.
Cut Copy 2018 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ McDowell Mountain Music Festival
03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style
03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
03/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
03/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
04/03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
04/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
06/01-3 – Seattle, WA @ Upstream Music Fest + Summit @ Pioneer Square
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/21-23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
06/28-7/1 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
Alongside the tour announcement, Cut Copy have shared Los Angeles DJ/producer Cooper Saver’s pulsating remix of the Haiku From Zero track “Memories We Share”. Hear it below.