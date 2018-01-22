Danny McBride is Crocodile Dundee’s schlubby son in mysterious new sequel: Watch

Here’s a good Monday story to waste a few minutes on: Last Friday, a mysterious teaser trailer for a Crocodile Dundee sequel surfaced. Featuring Danny McBride, the short clip teased the story of Dundee’s son returning home to Australia.

Since then, another teaser trailer has popped up online, this time featuring Blackhat star and superhunk Chris Hemsworth, who’s waiting to pick up Dundee by the side of the road, only to find a schlubby McBride getting off the bus.

If you’re lost, the joke is that McBride could never be the son of Paul Hogan, the svelte, veteran Australian actor who appeared in three Dundee movies as the “sexist, racist, homophobic, and transphobic” titular star. Get it?

If not, don’t worry. The odds of this being an actual movie are fairly slim, especially since nobody heard about the damn thing until last week. As some have already speculated, it’s likely an advertisement for the Super Bowl.

Regardless, watch both teasers below and stay tuned for more.