D’arcy Wretzky will not be a part of Smashing Pumpkins reunion: “The band has decided to go with a different bass player”

For over a year now, Billy Corgan has teased a reunion of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic lineup, going as far to discuss what a new album might sound like. Last week, Corgan further fueled speculation when he not-so-cryptically posted a photo of himself in the studio with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Former bassist D’Arcy Wretsky was noticeably absent from the aforementioned photograph, however, and now we know why.

Despite making amends with Corgan, Wretzky has confirmed to Blast Echo that she will not be a part of the forthcoming reunion, as the band has “decided to go with a different bass player.”

“My apologies to all of the Smashing Pumpkins fans out there who are excited about this oncoming reunion tour of the original members of the band. I know this is a huge disappointment for me, as well, but it’s not going to happen [with me],” Wretzky wrote in a text message sent to Blast Echo.

“I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player,” she added

According to Wretzky, Corgan, Iha, Chamberlin, and as-yet-unknown bassist will embark on a tour together this summer.

We’ve reached out to representatives for the Smashing Pumpkins for more details.

This is a developing story…