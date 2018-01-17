Dashboard Confessional perform “We Fight” on Conan: Watch

Emo rock veterans Dashboard Confessional are returning on February 9th with their seventh studio album, Crooked Shadows, marking their first LP in eight years. The Chris Carrabba-led group will support the release with an extensive North American tour that kicks off later this month. Ahead of the trek, the band stopped by Conan on Tuesday to perform their Crooked single, “We Fight”. Check out the replay up above.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

Dashboard Confessional will be playing a few radio station concerts to close out January before officially heading out on the road. On February 21st, the band will kick off a Canadian leg that will last through mid-March with a show in Vancouver. They’ll commence playing US dates with Philly punk outfit Beach Slang on March 20th in Houston, hitting cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Detroit, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as they continue on through April. Consult the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Dashboard Confessional 2018 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Inglewood, CA @ iHeartRadio Alter Ego

01/26 – Rochester, NY @ Marina Jeep Arena

01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ 104.5 Winter Jawn

01/28 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Alt 92.1 Snow Show

02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/23 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

02/25 – Kelowna, BC @ Community Theatre

02/27 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall

02/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

03/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brian’s Event Centre

03/03 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/06 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03/08 – Quebec, QC @ Imperial

03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03/13 – Oshawa, ON @ Oshawa Music Hall

03/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

03/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

03/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ House of Blues #

03/25 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues #

03/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

03/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte #

03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

03/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

03/31 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring #

04/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

04/03 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

04/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s #

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #

04/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live #

04/07 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

04/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre #

04/09 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall #

04/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre #

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

04/18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #

04/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

04/21 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

# = w/ Beach Slang