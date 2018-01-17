Dashboard Confessional perform “We Fight” on Conan: Watch

Emo rock veterans Dashboard Confessional are returning on February 9th with their seventh studio album, Crooked Shadows, marking their first LP in eight years. The Chris Carrabba-led group will support the release with an extensive North American tour that kicks off later this month. Ahead of the trek, the band stopped by Conan on Tuesday to perform their Crooked single, “We Fight”. Check out the replay up above.
Dashboard Confessional will be playing a few radio station concerts to close out January before officially heading out on the road. On February 21st, the band will kick off a Canadian leg that will last through mid-March with a show in Vancouver. They’ll commence playing US dates with Philly punk outfit Beach Slang on March 20th in Houston, hitting cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Detroit, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as they continue on through April. Consult the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Dashboard Confessional 2018 Tour Dates:
01/19 – Inglewood, CA @ iHeartRadio Alter Ego
01/26 – Rochester, NY @ Marina Jeep Arena
01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ 104.5 Winter Jawn
01/28 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Alt 92.1 Snow Show
02/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/23 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
02/25 – Kelowna, BC @ Community Theatre
02/27 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall
02/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
03/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brian’s Event Centre
03/03 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
03/06 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03/08 – Quebec, QC @ Imperial
03/09 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03/13 – Oshawa, ON @ Oshawa Music Hall
03/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #
03/21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #
03/24 – St. Petersburg, FL @ House of Blues #
03/25 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues #
03/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #
03/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte #
03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
03/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #
03/31 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring #
04/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #
04/03 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #
04/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s #
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #
04/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live #
04/07 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #
04/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre #
04/09 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall #
04/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre #
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #
04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #
04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
04/18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues #
04/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #
04/21 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
# = w/ Beach Slang