Dashboard Confessional preview new album with tender song “Heart Beat Here”: Stream

Seventh studio album, Crooked Shadows, arrives next month

by
on January 19, 2018, 12:20pm
Dashboard Confessional are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Crooked Shadows. Fans have already gotten one peek at the LP via lead single “We Fight”. Today, a second look has been offered up in the form of “Heart Beat Here”.

(Read: Sad As Fuck: How Early 2000s Emo Became a Subject of Scorn and Salvation)

The track is a tender one right from the get-go, band leader Chris Carrabba whispering sweet nothings to listeners while backed by little more than an acoustic guitar. “Come on home, let yourself heal / You could sleep for a thousand years,” he sings. “I won’t let you disappear/ Let your heart beat here.”

Take a listen below.

Crooked Shadows, one of the most anticipated LPs of the 2018, hits shelves February 9th. The following month, Dashboard Confessional will embark on a US headlining tour in support; find all the dates here.

