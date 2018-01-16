Dave East unleashes new mixtape, Paranoia 2: Stream

Harlem rapper Dave East has just dropped his new mixtape, Paranoia 2. The entire project can be streamed below via SoundCloud.

Paranoia 2 collects a total of 15 songs whose titles include “Powder”, “Regular Harlem Shit”, “I Found Keisha”, and “Maintain”. The new tape comes less than six months after Paranoia: A True Story, the MC’s debut EP, and like that release, features a solid group of special guests, such as T.I., Tory Lanez, Marsha Ambrosius, and Lloyd Banks.

East, who signed with Def Jam back in 2016, is currently working on his full-length debut. He previously contributed to ASAP Ferg’s Still Striving mixtape from last summer.

Paranoia 2 Mixtape Artwork:

Paranoia 2 Tracklist:

01. Talk To Big

02. Prosper

03. Woke Up (feat. Tory Lanez)

04. Powder

05. Corey

06. Thank You

07. I Can Not

08. Regular Harlem Shit (feat. Pimp Pimp P)

09. Annoying (feat. T.I.)

10. What Made Me

11. Violent (feat. Lloyd Banks)

12. I Found Keisha

13. Maintain (feat. Bino Rideaux)

14. Never Been (feat. Matt Patterson)

15. Grateful (feat. Marsha Ambrosius)

East will celebrate the new mixtape tonight at New York’s Irving Plaza, the kickoff show of his North American tour.

Dave East 2018 Tour Dates:

01/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

01/17 – West Haven, CT @ Lotus Lounge

01/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

01/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage Baltimore

01/20 – Norfolk, VA @ Broadway Nightclub

01/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

01/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

01/24 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

01/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Club

01/28 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock

01/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

01/31 – Oakland, CA @ Complex Oakland

02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

02/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/03 – Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven

02/06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Bar on Weed Street

02/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

02/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

02/15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmonth Theatre

02/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza