Dave East unleashes new mixtape, Paranoia 2: Stream

Harlem rapper Dave East has just dropped his new mixtape, Paranoia 2. The entire project can be streamed below via SoundCloud.
Paranoia 2 collects a total of 15 songs whose titles include “Powder”, “Regular Harlem Shit”, “I Found Keisha”, and “Maintain”. The new tape comes less than six months after Paranoia: A True Story, the MC’s debut EP, and like that release, features a solid group of special guests, such as T.I., Tory Lanez, Marsha Ambrosius, and Lloyd Banks.
East, who signed with Def Jam back in 2016, is currently working on his full-length debut. He previously contributed to ASAP Ferg’s Still Striving mixtape from last summer.
Paranoia 2 Mixtape Artwork:
Paranoia 2 Tracklist:
01. Talk To Big
02. Prosper
03. Woke Up (feat. Tory Lanez)
04. Powder
05. Corey
06. Thank You
07. I Can Not
08. Regular Harlem Shit (feat. Pimp Pimp P)
09. Annoying (feat. T.I.)
10. What Made Me
11. Violent (feat. Lloyd Banks)
12. I Found Keisha
13. Maintain (feat. Bino Rideaux)
14. Never Been (feat. Matt Patterson)
15. Grateful (feat. Marsha Ambrosius)
East will celebrate the new mixtape tonight at New York’s Irving Plaza, the kickoff show of his North American tour.
Dave East 2018 Tour Dates:
01/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
01/17 – West Haven, CT @ Lotus Lounge
01/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
01/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage Baltimore
01/20 – Norfolk, VA @ Broadway Nightclub
01/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
01/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
01/24 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
01/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Club
01/28 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock
01/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
01/31 – Oakland, CA @ Complex Oakland
02/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
02/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/03 – Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
02/06 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
02/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Bar on Weed Street
02/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
02/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
02/15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmonth Theatre
02/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza