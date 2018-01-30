Dave Grohl lookalike rocks with Foo Fighters in Australia: Watch

Foo Fighters are currently rocking arenas around the world in support of last year’s Concrete and Gold. During their concert in Brisbane, Australia last Thursday, the band had a little help onstage from a fan who not only looked like a Dave Grohl twin, but also shredded just like the frontman.

Grohl and co. spotted the fan, named Joey, in the crowd, as he was holding up a sign asking that he be allowed to play “Monkey Wrench” alongside the band at Suncorp Stadium. “Come on now kid, get up here right now,” Grohl shouted to Joey, as Alternative Nation points out.

“Are you sure you can play it?” the frontman asked. “The last thing you want to do is come up here and shit the bed in front of 40,000 people in your home town.” He then handed over his guitar to Joey, who was something of a Grohl doppelgänger, complete with a plain black t-shirt and long dark hair. The fan proceeded to totally hold his own performing The Colour and Shape single alongside the iconic rock band. Grohl even had to cool Joey off by pouring water all over his face.

“Joey, I like your style… black T-shirt and black pants,” Grohl commented afterward while hugging it out with his Australian lookalike. Speaking to 7 News Brisbane later, Joey gushed, “Dave is just one of my idols, and the fact that I got to be in the same breathing space as him is gonna last me for a lifetime.”

Check out fan-caught footage above and below, followed by Joey’s news interview.

A 22-year-old from Everton Hills is still buzzing after he was chosen from the crowd at Suncorp Stadium last night to play with the @foofighters @MaxFutcher #7News pic.twitter.com/2OZ57OS1dj — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) January 26, 2018

In related news, last night Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold single “Run” won the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Song.