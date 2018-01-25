Dave Holland, former Judas Priest drummer, has died at 69

Dave Holland, the one-time drummer of Judas Priest who was later convicted of the attempted rape of a 17-year-old boy, has died.

According to Spanish newspaper El Progreso, Holland died in Fonsagrada, Spain, where he was living in exile following the rape conviction and subsequent prison sentence. He was 69 years old.

“It is with regret that we hear of the passing of Dave Holland,” Judas Priest said in a statement. “Despite his actions since working with the band, his time with us was amongst the most productive and successful in the band’s career and Dave was an integral part of that and for that alone he will be missed.”

Holland drummed for Judas Priest during their commercial peak, appearing on all of the band’s releases between 1980’s British Steel and 1988’s Ram It Down. He can be heard on notable tracks like “Breaking the Law”, “You Got Another Thing Comin'”, and “Heading Out to the Highway”. Holland departed the band in 1989 to tend to his ailing mother and sister.

In January 2004, Holland was convicted of one count of attempted rape and five counts of indecent assault against a 17-year-old boy with learning disabilities. The boy, who was a drumming student of Holland’s, occasionally spent the night at his house where the assault took place. Holland spent eight years in prison until his release in 2012.