Dave Matthews Band prep new album for the summer, announce North American tour

After celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2016, Dave Matthews Band decided to take a break from the road over the ensuing 12 months. Now, the group is prepping a return in a major way: DMB has announced plans to release a new album this summer, which they’ll support with a massive North American tour.

The as-yet-untitled forthcoming LP will mark the band’s ninth overall and follows 2012’s Away From The World. As for the trek, it spans from mid-May all the way to early September. DMB’s itinerary includes two-night stands at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion, New York’s Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. There’s also a three-night run at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 2nd. All ticket purchases will receive a free copy of the new album. You can also grab them via Stubhub. Consult the full schedule below.

Dave Matthews Band 2018 Tour Dates:

05/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

05/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/29 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

05/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

06/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

06/06 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/23 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

07/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park

07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/24 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/28 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/02 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/07 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl