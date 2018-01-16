Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Dave Matthews Band prep new album for the summer, announce North American tour

Forthcoming LP marks their ninth overall and serves as the follow-up to 2012's Away From The World

by
on January 16, 2018, 11:55am
0 comments

After celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2016, Dave Matthews Band decided to take a break from the road over the ensuing 12 months. Now, the group is prepping a return in a major way: DMB has announced plans to release a new album this summer, which they’ll support with a massive North American tour.

The as-yet-untitled forthcoming LP will mark the band’s ninth overall and follows 2012’s Away From The World. As for the trek, it spans from mid-May all the way to early September. DMB’s itinerary includes two-night stands at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion, New York’s Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. There’s also a three-night run at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 2nd. All ticket purchases will receive a free copy of the new album. You can also grab them via Stubhub. Consult the full schedule below.

Dave Matthews Band 2018 Tour Dates:
05/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
05/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/29 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
05/30 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
06/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/05 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
06/06 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/23 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)
07/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park
07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/24 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/28 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/02 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/07 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Previous Story
Preoccupations announce new album, New Material, share stormy lead single, “Espionage”: Stream
No comments