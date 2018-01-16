David Byrne announces 80-date world tour, his “most ambitious show” since Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense

David Byrne has called his forthcoming tour behind new album, American Utopia, “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for [Talking Heads’] Stop Making Sense.” Fortunately, he’ll be providing fans with plenty of opportunities to witness the concert in person, as he’s mapped out a massive 80-date world tour.

“I had an idea that everyone in the band might be mobile… so there would be no risers, drum platform or any of that stuff,” Byrne previously explained of the tour. “With everyone mobile, I realized the stage could be completely clear. If we could have the monitors in our ears, the amps off-stage and the lights up high, then we had the possibility of a completely empty space.” Byrne will be backed by a 12-piece band, according to a press release.

In discussing the dynamics of the stage setup, Byrne said he would be using lightweight chains to hide the non-performers and gear around the periphery of the stage. “Not only does it take color, one can cast shadows on the chain.”

Here’s a brief glimpse of the setup, which Byrne shared when announcing the initial round of dates back in December:

A small # of east coast shows! We’ll be doing some new songs, & many others that will, I assume, be familiar. I’m excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed. Info @ https://t.co/B8YgcnekRv pic.twitter.com/ehQ41X1MyD — DavidByrne.com (@DBtodomundo) December 12, 2017

See the full itinerary below and check out the epic tour poster, which was designed by Steve Powers. You can grab tickets via Stubhub. American Utopia, Byrne’s first solo album in 14 years, is out March 9th.

David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

03/04 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center For the Performing Arts

03/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Center For the Arts

03/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

03/09 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

03/10 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex

03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano

03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater

04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M

04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater

04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts

04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium

05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts

05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place

05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium

05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts

06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater

06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/22-23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier

06/30-07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/05-08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival

07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/13-14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona

07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11

07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival

07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival

07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita

07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/01 – Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum – The Green

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts

08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall

08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center

08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium

08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater

08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

Check out the lead single to American Utopia, “Everybody’s Coming to My House”, which was co-written by Brian Eno and features Sampha.