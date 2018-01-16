David Byrne announces 80-date world tour, his “most ambitious show” since Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense

David Byrne has called his forthcoming tour behind new album, American Utopia, “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for [Talking Heads’] Stop Making Sense.” Fortunately, he’ll be providing fans with plenty of opportunities to witness the concert in person, as he’s mapped out a massive 80-date world tour.
“I had an idea that everyone in the band might be mobile… so there would be no risers, drum platform or any of that stuff,” Byrne previously explained of the tour. “With everyone mobile, I realized the stage could be completely clear. If we could have the monitors in our ears, the amps off-stage and the lights up high, then we had the possibility of a completely empty space.” Byrne will be backed by a 12-piece band, according to a press release.
In discussing the dynamics of the stage setup, Byrne said he would be using lightweight chains to hide the non-performers and gear around the periphery of the stage. “Not only does it take color, one can cast shadows on the chain.”
Here’s a brief glimpse of the setup, which Byrne shared when announcing the initial round of dates back in December:
See the full itinerary below and check out the epic tour poster, which was designed by Steve Powers. You can grab tickets via Stubhub. American Utopia, Byrne’s first solo album in 14 years, is out March 9th.
David Byrne 2018 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
03/04 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center For the Performing Arts
03/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Center For the Arts
03/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
03/09 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
03/10 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
03/16 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex
03/20 – Montevido, UY @ Teatro de Verano
03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/03 – Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater
04/05 – Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M
04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
04/17 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater
04/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts
04/19 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
04/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn
05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium
05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
05/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC
05/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts
05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/16 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater
05/19 – Saskatoon, SASK @ TCU Place
05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/21 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
05/27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium
05/28 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
05/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
06/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts
06/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater
06/14 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall
06/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
06/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/22-23 – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
06/26 – Wien, AT @ Museumsquartier
06/30-07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/05-08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/11 – Oeiras, PT @ Cool Jazz Festival
07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
07/13-14 – Barcelona, ES @ Cruilla Barcelona
07/17 – Zürich, CH @ Theater 11
07/19 – Ravenna, IT @ Ravenna Festival
07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival
07/21 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza UNita
07/27 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/31 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/01 – Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum – The Green
08/03 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts
08/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
08/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall
08/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater
08/11 – Huber Heightes, OH @ Rose Music Center
08/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium
08/21 – Sacramento CA @ Community Theater
08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
Check out the lead single to American Utopia, “Everybody’s Coming to My House”, which was co-written by Brian Eno and features Sampha.