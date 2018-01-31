David Byrne collaborates with Oneohtrix Point Never on new song “This Is That”: Stream

David Byrne will return with American Utopia on March 19th. Though billed as his first solo effort in 14 years, the record is chock full of guest contributors, including Brian Eno, Jam City, St. Vincent producer Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman), and Jack Peñate. Lead single “Everybody’s Coming to My House” saw Byrne joined by Sampha, TTY, Happa Isaiah Barr (Onyx Collective), and others. Now he’s revealed another collaboration from the album, “This Is That”, which features Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never.

The track, a slowly flowing cascade of dissonant sounds, premiered on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 show. You can take a listen by heading here and skipping over to the 01:15:45 mark.

Byrne stuck around to discuss American Utopia with Laverne. He also touched on why he’s so fond of Missy Elliott’s “Let Me Fix My Weave”, as well as playing a number of other songs. You can tune into that around 02:12:00 on the same stream as above.

Next up, Byrne will support American Utopia with a massive 80-date world tour he calls his “most ambitious show” since Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. Find the complete schedule here. Also check out his recent collaboration with Choir! Choir! Choir!, a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” featuring the backing of over 100 vocalists.