David Letterman’s new Netflix series is premiering next week (!)

Thanks to Netflix, David Letterman is returning to television. As previously reported, the legendary comedian and longtime host of CBS’s Late Show struck a deal with the streaming platform for a six-episode interview series. With its premiere episode imminent, Netflix has now revealed full details of the series, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

Entitled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the 60-minute program will feature a longform conversation with a person Letterman finds fascinating. The interview will take place both inside and outside of a studio setting, with Letterman also embarking trips related to the featured guest.

(Read: Goodnight, David Letterman: A Celebration)

The first episode, featuring former president Barack Obama, is due to premiere next Friday, January 12th. One new episode will then arrive each of the following five months. Other confirmed guests include Howard Stern, JAY-Z, George Clooney, Tina Fey, and Malala Yousafzai.