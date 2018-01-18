Menu
Dead & Company announce North American summer tour for 2018

The Grateful Dead offshoot features surviving members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ Oteil Burbridge, and Ratdog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti

on January 18, 2018, 10:36am
photo by Ben Kaye

The Grateful Dead’s iconic catalog continues to live on through Dead & Company, the spin-off act comprised of surviving members Bob WeirMickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ Oteil Burbridge, and Ratdog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Today, the group has announced a lengthy North American tour for the summer.

Set to kickoff at the end of May and run through mid-July, the jaunt will see Dead & Company stopping in cities such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Albuquerque, and Los Angeles. Special two-night stands include New York’s Citi Field, Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, California’s Shoreline Amphitheater, and Boulder’s Folsom Field.

Consult the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Dead & Company 2018 Tour Dates:
05/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/01 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/02 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
06/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/13 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
06/30 – Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium
07/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
07/03 – Mountain View, CA @ shoreline Amphitheater
07/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
07/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
07/13 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/14 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

Prior to Dead & Company’s trek, Weir and fellow Grateful Dead co-founder Phil Lesh will embark on their first-ever tour as a duo.

