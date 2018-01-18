Dead & Company announce North American summer tour for 2018

Photo by Ben Kaye
The Grateful Dead’s iconic catalog continues to live on through Dead & Company, the spin-off act comprised of surviving members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ Oteil Burbridge, and Ratdog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Today, the group has announced a lengthy North American tour for the summer.
Set to kickoff at the end of May and run through mid-July, the jaunt will see Dead & Company stopping in cities such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Albuquerque, and Los Angeles. Special two-night stands include New York’s Citi Field, Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, California’s Shoreline Amphitheater, and Boulder’s Folsom Field.
Consult the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Dead & Company 2018 Tour Dates:
05/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/01 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/02 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
06/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/13 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
06/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
06/30 – Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium
07/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
07/03 – Mountain View, CA @ shoreline Amphitheater
07/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
07/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
07/13 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
07/14 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
Prior to Dead & Company’s trek, Weir and fellow Grateful Dead co-founder Phil Lesh will embark on their first-ever tour as a duo.