Dead & Company announce North American summer tour for 2018

The Grateful Dead’s iconic catalog continues to live on through Dead & Company, the spin-off act comprised of surviving members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ Oteil Burbridge, and Ratdog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Today, the group has announced a lengthy North American tour for the summer.

Set to kickoff at the end of May and run through mid-July, the jaunt will see Dead & Company stopping in cities such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Albuquerque, and Los Angeles. Special two-night stands include New York’s Citi Field, Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, California’s Shoreline Amphitheater, and Boulder’s Folsom Field.

Consult the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Dead & Company 2018 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/01 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/02 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/06 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

06/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/13 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

06/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

06/30 – Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium

07/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

07/03 – Mountain View, CA @ shoreline Amphitheater

07/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

07/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

07/13 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

07/14 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

Prior to Dead & Company’s trek, Weir and fellow Grateful Dead co-founder Phil Lesh will embark on their first-ever tour as a duo.