Deadpool 2 won’t be recasting T.J. Miller in wake of sexual assault allegations

Ridley Scott set an ambitious precedent when he decided to recast an actor in a film that was finished shooting and well on its way to release. But that actor was Kevin Spacey, a man whose sordid history of creeping on underaged boys made him radioactive upon its reveal, and, hey, Scott had originally wanted Christopher Plummer as John Paul Getty anyway. So, the question lingers: Is that kind of approach feasible for other films that find themselves with a bad apple in pack? For Deadpool 2 producer Lauren Shuler Donner, that answer is no.

Just before Christmas, actor T.J. Miller was accused of sexual and physical assault. Though he and his wife denied the allegations, more cropped up on Twitter as women labeled Miller another one of Hollywood’s “open secrets.” Soon after, Miller was also accused of sending an abusive, transphobic email to a film critic. He’s subsequently seen The Gorburger Show canceled by Comedy Central, but Miller had already finished shooting the Deadpool sequel, in which he reprises his role as sidekick/arms dealer Weasel.

As reported by Rotten Tomatoes, Shuler Donner says a reshoot in the vein of All the Money In the World isn’t possible. “We’re in the final editing,” she said. “I don’t think so.” Though the film isn’t out until June 1st, it’s worth noting that a film with as many elaborate special effects as Deadpool 2 just isn’t as easy to reshoot as a sober, realistic drama, both from a logistical and financial perspective.

When asked about whether or not Miller will have a future in the franchise, Shuler Donner pled ignorance. “That’s a whole studio thing,” she said. “I don’t know.” One can assume a decision will be made after the Disney-Fox deal closes.

Deadpool 2 isn’t the only film with a Miller problem. He’s featured in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, due out in March of this year, as well as the Kristen Stewart-starring Underwater, which has already wrapped.