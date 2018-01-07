Despite being legal in California, Coachella bans marijuana from this year’s festival

As of January 1st, 2018, recreational marijuana is legal in the state of California. However, local officials still have the final say over whether pot can be sold or distributed within their individual borders. Among the places choosing to keep pot illegal: Indio, the home of Coachella.

And while Coachella takes place on a private property, organizers are following the lead of Indio officials, according to TMZ. The festival confirms its policy in the Q&A section of its website, writing, “Sorry bro. Marijuana and marijuana products aren’t allowed inside [the festival]. Even in 2018 and beyond. If that changes, we’ll update this answer.”

As TMZ notes, you won’t be arrested if you have marijuana in your possession, you just can’t buy it in Indio or consume it in public. Neighboring cities like Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs are more weed friendly, however.