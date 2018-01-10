Destroyer shares new video for “Stay Lost”: Watch

Dan Bejar dropped his 12th album as Destroyer, ken, late last year, and now he’s following up the record’s previous video for “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” with a new visual for “Stay Lost”. In a press release, Bejar describes it as “a user’s guide to the world.”

One can see why, too. In it, a man builds a house with his own two hands as the world around him serves only to alienate. In the end, he’s created a home that’s as functional as it is deeply weird. Director Maxwell McCabe-Lokos describes it as “an endorsement for those who don’t fit, for those who will build their own totems, and revel in their ability to do it.”

Destroyer’s North American tour in support of the album kicks off tonight in Portland, OR, and lopes throughout the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Vancouver on February 9th. See the tour’s full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.

Destroyer 2018 Tour Dates:

01/10 – Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom

01/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

01/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

01/15 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

01/16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

01/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

01/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

01/19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

01/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

01/21 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

01/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

01/23 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

01/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

01/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

01/29 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

01/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/01 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

02/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

02/03 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

02/05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

02/07 – Boise, ID @ Olympic Venue

02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom