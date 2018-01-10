Destroyer shares new video for “Stay Lost”: Watch

Dan Bejar dropped his 12th album as Destroyer, ken, late last year, and now he’s following up the record’s previous video for “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” with a new visual for “Stay Lost”. In a press release, Bejar describes it as “a user’s guide to the world.”
One can see why, too. In it, a man builds a house with his own two hands as the world around him serves only to alienate. In the end, he’s created a home that’s as functional as it is deeply weird. Director Maxwell McCabe-Lokos describes it as “an endorsement for those who don’t fit, for those who will build their own totems, and revel in their ability to do it.”
Destroyer’s North American tour in support of the album kicks off tonight in Portland, OR, and lopes throughout the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Vancouver on February 9th. See the tour’s full list of dates below, and grab tickets here.
Destroyer 2018 Tour Dates:
01/10 – Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom
01/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
01/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
01/15 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
01/16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
01/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
01/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
01/19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
01/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
01/21 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
01/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
01/23 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
01/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
01/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
01/28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
01/29 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
01/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
01/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/01 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
02/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
02/03 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
02/05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
02/07 – Boise, ID @ Olympic Venue
02/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom