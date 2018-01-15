Dr. Dog announce new album, Critical Equation, share “Listening In”: Stream

Over the past few months, psych rockers Dr. Dog have been sharing photos and video from studio sessions through social media. After teasing fans with a song snippet on Friday, they have announced a forthcoming album entitled, Critical Equation. It’s their first proper full-length of new material in five years and is out April 27th through Thirty Tigers.

The LP is Dr. Dog’s first project helmed by an outside producer. They worked with Gus Seyffert (Bedouine, Michael Kiwanuka) in an effort to evolve their sound. “We’d been touring and making records for our entire adult lives, and I think we just needed to take a step back,” bassist and singer Toby Leaman shared through a press statement. “It was important for all of us to figure out if we were actually doing what we wanted to be doing, or if we were just letting momentum carry us down this path we’d always been on.”

“This band has been at work a long time and this record is about a concerted effort to push ourselves to grow with courage and confidence built upon our history together,” he added. “That ends up being a renewed testimony of love for ourselves, each other, the work we do together, and the willingness to approach something you know so well with a beginners innocence.”

As a preview of the new release, Dr. Dog have shared the opening track, “Listening In”. The song features noodling guitars, a thumping bass drum, and an infusion of synths. The lovelorn lyrics include lines like, “And it’s been a long, lonely winter/ I just want you back/ And I know I saw you up there in the window/ And some shadows.”

Hear it below.

Dr. Dog’s most recent album was 2016’s Abandoned Mansion.

Critical Equation Artwork:

Critical Equation Tracklist:

01. Listening In

02. Go Out Fighting

03. Buzzing In The Light

04. Virginia Please

05. Critical Equation

06. True Love

07. Heart Killer

08. Night

09. Under The Wheels

10. Coming Out Of The Darkness

Dr. Dog will also embark on their first tour in two years to support Critical Equation. The cross-country US trek kicks off at the McDowell Mountain Music Festival in Phoenix on March 2nd and continues through the end of June. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 19th.

Check out the complete itinerary below.

Dr. Dog 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ McDowell Mountain Music Festival

04/06 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival

04/08 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

04/09 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

04/10 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

04/12 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

04/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

04/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

04/15 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

04/17 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

04/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

05/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05/11 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater

05/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/14 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rustic

05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/19 – Black Mountain, NC @ Pisgah Brewing Co.

06/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

06/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/22 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing