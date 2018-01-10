Ed Schrader’s Music Beat announce new, Dan Deacon-produced album, Riddles

Photo by Lissy Elle

Baltimore’s Ed Schrader’s Music Beat are back with their follow-up to 2014’s Party Jail. It’s called Riddles and is the post-punk duo’s debut album on Carpark Records.

For their third LP, Ed Schrader and Devlin Rice teamed with electronic artist Dan Deacon, who produced, arranged and co-wrote the entire release. They spent two years in total pushing their sound into the art-rock and alt-rock genres, pouring out emotions from their recent major life changes. Schrader lost his stepfather, while Rice watched his brother die of a terminal illness, and Deacon’s longest relationship came to an end.

“For me, the album parallels feelings of confronting the past, resolving it, facing the music, and blasting out of it,” Schrader shared through a press statement. “It’s the album our hearts wanted us to make.”

Riddles arrives on March 2nd. Physical pre-orders are currently available here. Some bundles include Ed Schrader’s Music Beans, bags of coffee roasted by ESMB’s resident coffee connoisseur Devlin Rice.

To preview the release, ESMB has shared the propulsive lead single “Dunce” and its cinematic music video. Check it out below.

Riddles Artwork:

Riddles Tracklist:

01. Dunce

02. Seagull

03. Riddles

04. Dizzy Devil

05. Wave To The Water

06. Rust

07. Kid Radium

08. Humbucker Blues

09. Tom

10. Culebra

ESMB will tour North America behind Riddles starting with a hometown Baltimore show on March 1st and continue through mid-April, including several shows at South by Southwest. Check out the complete schedule below.

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat 2018 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

03/03 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

03/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

03/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery

03/12 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown

03/13 – Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Company

03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/15 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/16 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/17 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest

03/19 – Hot Springs, AK @ VOV Fest

03/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/26 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Make Out Room

03/31 – Portland, OR @ The Know

04/04 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records

04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Kitty Cat Klub

04/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

04/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Quarters Rock N Roll Palace

04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/11 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

04/12 – Providence, RI @ AS220

04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right