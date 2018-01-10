Ed Schrader’s Music Beat announce new, Dan Deacon-produced album, Riddles

Photo by Lissy Elle
Baltimore’s Ed Schrader’s Music Beat are back with their follow-up to 2014’s Party Jail. It’s called Riddles and is the post-punk duo’s debut album on Carpark Records.
For their third LP, Ed Schrader and Devlin Rice teamed with electronic artist Dan Deacon, who produced, arranged and co-wrote the entire release. They spent two years in total pushing their sound into the art-rock and alt-rock genres, pouring out emotions from their recent major life changes. Schrader lost his stepfather, while Rice watched his brother die of a terminal illness, and Deacon’s longest relationship came to an end.
“For me, the album parallels feelings of confronting the past, resolving it, facing the music, and blasting out of it,” Schrader shared through a press statement. “It’s the album our hearts wanted us to make.”
Riddles arrives on March 2nd. Physical pre-orders are currently available here. Some bundles include Ed Schrader’s Music Beans, bags of coffee roasted by ESMB’s resident coffee connoisseur Devlin Rice.
To preview the release, ESMB has shared the propulsive lead single “Dunce” and its cinematic music video. Check it out below.
Riddles Artwork:
Riddles Tracklist:
01. Dunce
02. Seagull
03. Riddles
04. Dizzy Devil
05. Wave To The Water
06. Rust
07. Kid Radium
08. Humbucker Blues
09. Tom
10. Culebra
ESMB will tour North America behind Riddles starting with a hometown Baltimore show on March 1st and continue through mid-April, including several shows at South by Southwest. Check out the complete schedule below.
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat 2018 Tour Dates:
03/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
03/03 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
03/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
03/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
03/07 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery
03/12 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown
03/13 – Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Company
03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
03/15 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/16 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/17 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/18 – Austin, TX @ South by Southwest
03/19 – Hot Springs, AK @ VOV Fest
03/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge
03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/26 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Make Out Room
03/31 – Portland, OR @ The Know
04/04 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records
04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Kitty Cat Klub
04/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
04/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Quarters Rock N Roll Palace
04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G
04/11 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
04/12 – Providence, RI @ AS220
04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right