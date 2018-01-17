EELS announce new album, The Deconstruction, share title track: Stream

Photo by ​Gus Black

EELS has announced its first album in four years, The Deconstruction. Set for an April 6th release via E Works/PIAS, the record follows 2014’s The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett.

Frontman and songwriter E (aka Mark Oliver Everett) produced most of the album himself, while Mickey Petralia also chipped in behind the boards for the first time since EEL’s 1998 LP Electro-Shock Blues. Joining them in studio were longtime band members bassist Koool G Murder and guitarist P-Boo, as well as The Deconstruction Orchestra and Choir.

Those latter musicians play a large part on the effort’s title track, which has been shared today as the lead single. “The Deconstruction” is a smoldering bed of ambers, kept warm by orchestral strings and twinkling bells. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for The Deconstruction are available here. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

The Deconstruction Artwork:

The Deconstruction Tracklist:

01. The Deconstruction

02. Bone Dry

03. The Quandary

04. Premonition

05. Rusty Pipes

06. The Epiphany

07. Today is the Day

08. Sweet Scorched Earth

09. Coming Back

10. Be Hurt

11. You Are The Shining Light

12. There I Said It

13. Archie Goodnight

14. The Unanswerable

15. In Our Cathedral

EELS also revealed a world tour in support of The Deconstruction. The US leg runs from late May till mid-June, at which point the band will head to Europe. Find their itinerary below.

EELS 2018 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/11 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

06/17 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/18 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

06/23 – Cesena, IT @ Acieloaperto – Rocca Malatestiana

06/25 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle

06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

07/02 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

07/04 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

07/06 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/16 – Feldkirch, AT @ Poolbar Festival

07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

07/20 – Lucerne, CH @ KKL Blue Balls Festival