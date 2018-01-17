EELS announce new album, The Deconstruction, share title track: Stream

Photo by Gus Black
EELS has announced its first album in four years, The Deconstruction. Set for an April 6th release via E Works/PIAS, the record follows 2014’s The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett.
Frontman and songwriter E (aka Mark Oliver Everett) produced most of the album himself, while Mickey Petralia also chipped in behind the boards for the first time since EEL’s 1998 LP Electro-Shock Blues. Joining them in studio were longtime band members bassist Koool G Murder and guitarist P-Boo, as well as The Deconstruction Orchestra and Choir.
Those latter musicians play a large part on the effort’s title track, which has been shared today as the lead single. “The Deconstruction” is a smoldering bed of ambers, kept warm by orchestral strings and twinkling bells. Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for The Deconstruction are available here. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
The Deconstruction Artwork:
The Deconstruction Tracklist:
01. The Deconstruction
02. Bone Dry
03. The Quandary
04. Premonition
05. Rusty Pipes
06. The Epiphany
07. Today is the Day
08. Sweet Scorched Earth
09. Coming Back
10. Be Hurt
11. You Are The Shining Light
12. There I Said It
13. Archie Goodnight
14. The Unanswerable
15. In Our Cathedral
EELS also revealed a world tour in support of The Deconstruction. The US leg runs from late May till mid-June, at which point the band will head to Europe. Find their itinerary below.
EELS 2018 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/08 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/11 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
06/17 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/18 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
06/23 – Cesena, IT @ Acieloaperto – Rocca Malatestiana
06/25 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle
06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
07/02 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
07/04 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
07/06 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/09 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/16 – Feldkirch, AT @ Poolbar Festival
07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
07/20 – Lucerne, CH @ KKL Blue Balls Festival