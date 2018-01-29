Elisabeth Moss to play punk rocker in Alex Ross Perry’s upcoming film Her Smell

Elisabeth Moss will soon undergo a transformation from rebellious Gilead resident to self-destructive punk rocker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Handmaid’s Tale actress will star as a punk rock musician in director Alex Ross Perry’s latest film, Her Smell. The project marks their third collaboration following the likes of 2015’s Queen of the Earth and Listen Up Philip from 2014.

Moss will play the role of Becky Something, “a maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family and followers to the limit as she wages a years long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success,” per a synopsis from THR.

In addition to directing, Perry, who recently wrote Disney’s Christopher Robin, will helm the screenplay for Her Smell. Moss is also listed as a producer alongside Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment, Adam Piotrowicz and Perry.

“With Her Smell, Alex has crafted another fantastic piece filled with memorable characters,” said Perniciaro. “The film represents his continued evolution as one of our most important emerging cinematic voices. We are so excited to see this story about powerful, talented, beautifully flawed yet heroically unapologetic women come to life.”

Production on the film is expected to start this spring once Moss wraps up shooting the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is set for an April 25th premiere date. The Hulu series’ first season received plenty of accolades from critics, and Moss garnered both an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role as Offred.