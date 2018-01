Elton John recently announced the impending end of his legendary career, which he’ll mark with a massive 300-date farewell tour. While that trek doesn’t kick off until September, history may look back at his appearance at tonight’s Grammys as the beginning of the musician’s final act. The flamboyant piano rock master took the stage alongside Miley Cyrus to perform his seminal track “Tiny Dancer”. Catch the replay below.