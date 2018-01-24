Elton John to retire from touring following massive 300-date farewell tour

Elton John will retire from touring following a massive farewell tour scheduled to begin later this year.
The 70-year-old musician announced his decision during an event held in New York City on Wednesday, which was moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
“My priorities have changed in my life,” John explained. “My priorities now are my children, my husband, my family. I thought the time is right to say thank you to my fans and say goodbye.”
John stressed that his decision to retire has nothing to do with his health (last year, he was forced to cancel several concerts after contracting a rare bacterial infection). As evidence, John pointed to the tour’s expansive itinerary, which will span over 300 dates and touch down in nearly every continent. “That doesn’t sound like someone who is in poor health to me,” he quipped.
The tour, officially dubbed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” will launch in North America starting in September. He’ll then hit Europe in April 2019, Asia in November 2019, Australia in December 2019, South American in March 2020. He plans to conclude the outing with another leg of European/UK dates in late 2020 before finishing up in North American in 2021.
John maintains that once he’s done with the tour, he’s done. “I’m not going to say I’m retiring and then do a world tour. I’m not Cher,” he told Cooper.
A pre-sale for the initial North American dates is set to begin Thursday, January 25th. Registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is required in order to purchase tickets. Our, you could bypass all that hassle and just grab ’em through Stubhub.
See the full docket below. Prior to launching the tour, John will wrap up a residency in Las Vegas.
Elton John 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
- 02/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- 02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- 09/08 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
Watch John’s announcement below:
This is a developing story…