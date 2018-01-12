Elvis Costello stages intimate two-song performance on Kimmel: Watch

Elvis Costello served as musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, and he brought not one, but two solid performances that showcased his expansive, nearly 40-year-old catalog.

The British singer-songwriter revisited his early years, playing a stripped-down version of “Alison”. The single appeared on his debut album, and one of 1977’s best, My Aim Is True. He also employed a similar minimalist approach when performing “You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way”, a 2017 song which Costello recorded for the soundtrack to Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, a drama starring Jamie Bell and Annette Bening.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 1977)

Replay “Allison” above and “You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way” below. Costello’s last album was Wise Up Ghost, a collaborative effort with The Roots released back in 2013.