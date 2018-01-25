Eminem on Trump: “A fucking turd would have been better as a president”

Eminem used his biting 2017 BET cypher and his latest album, Revival, to take aim at Donald Trump, but the Detroit rapper’s work isn’t quite done. In a new interview with Billboard, he weighed in on US politics and the failed POTUS. At one point, he even commented: “A fucking turd would have been better as a president.”

When asked how he spent election night back in November 2016, Em said he was in his basement watching TV “in fucking disbelief,” unable to grasp how so Americans were tricked by Trump’s lies. “Because just watching the impact he has, they were fanatics. There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them — and he just fucking duped everybody.”

“A fucking turd would have been better as a president,” he continued. “He made these people feel like he was really going to do something for them…It’s just so fucking disgusting how divisive his language is, the rhetoric…”

The veteran MC has always acknowledged the fact that he and The Orange One have an overlapping fanbase, but as we saw with the BET cypher, he hasn’t cared one bit about alienating his followers. He told Billboard he didn’t hesitate to go in on Trump on Revival.

“At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I’m on the right side of this. I don’t see how somebody could be middle class, busting their ass every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that fucking billionaire is gonna help you.”

Read the full interview here.