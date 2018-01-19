Erasure announce new album, World Beyond, map out North American tour

Erasure put out, World Be Gone, their 17th studio effort last May. Now, the London synthpop veterans are prepping to release an alternate, post-classical version of that LP on March 9th, re-dubbed World Beyond.

For this updated edition, Erasure’s Andy Bell and Vince Clarke teamed up with Echo Collective, a Brussels-based post-classical ensemble known for their work with Johann Johannsson and Stars of the Lid. World Beyond was recorded in just ten days with Bell and seven members of Echo Collective: Margaret Hermant (violin, harp), Neil Leiter (viola), Thomas Engelen (cello), Jaroslaw Mroz (double bass), Gary De Cart (piano) and Antoine Dandoy (vibraphone, glockenspiel). Mixing, production, and arrangements were helmed by Echo Collective as well.

“The process of this project was really deconstruction and re-purposing,” Echo Collective member Neil Leiter explained in a statement. “We started by listening to each track layer by layer, and then, using the layers that inspired us or we found essential, we reconstructed the tracks instrumentally. Each of the instruments in the band setup were chosen for their inherent capacities and roles. Often choosing which layer to put with each instrument was a question of matching roles and colors. By stripping so much away, we were able to find a new space for Andy to fill. The text of the songs became much more important in the overall construction of the songs, and Andy was free to explore more dynamics and vocal range.”

“The reinterpretations have brought such enormous context to the songs, it has created a new place for them,” Bell commented on the project. Clarke chimed in, adding, “The collaboration has given elements of the album a whole new feel and Andy’s vocals remain as powerful and uplifting as ever.”

For a peek into the forthcoming album, Erasure have shared a video taken from the recording sessions. Watch below.

World Beyond Artwork:

To coincide with the album, Erasure have added a new leg of North American dates to their 2018 World Tour. Grab tickets here.

Erasure 2018 Tour Dates:

01/29 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

01/30 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

01/31 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

02/02 – Dundee, UK @ Caird Hall

02/03 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

02/04 – Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

02/06 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic

02/07 – Hull, UK @ City Hall

02/08 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

02/10 – Cambridge, UK @ O2 Academy

02/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

02/14 – Ipswich, UK @ Regent

02/15 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

02/16 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall

02/18 – Aylesbury, UK @ Friars Waterside Theatre

02/19 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

02/20 – Guildford, UK @ G Live

02/22 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

02/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/27 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

02/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theater

03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/03 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

03/04 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

03/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

03/07 – Hanover, DE @ Capitol

03/09 – Copenhagen,DK @ Royal Arena

04/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Roxy Fest

04/22 – Tijuana, MX @ El Foro

04/24 – Nuevo Leon, MX @ Palestino Libanes

04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

04/27 – Quito, EC @ Agora De La Casa De La Cultura

04/28 – Bogota, CO @ Chamorro Music Hall

04/30 – Medellin, CO @ Chamorro City Hall

05/02 – Lima, PE @ Anfieteatro Del Parque De La Exposicion

05/03 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Luna Park

05/06 – Rosario, AR @ Metropolitano

05/08 – Asuncion, PY @ Pasea La Galeria

05/10 – Curtiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo

05/11 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco Das Americas

05/12 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio

07/06 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore

07/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

07/08 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

07/20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth

07/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat

08/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

08/04 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

08/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

08/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Opera House

08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

08/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

08/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Symphony Hall

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theater