Erasure announce new album, World Beyond, map out North American tour

Erasure put out, World Be Gone, their 17th studio effort last May. Now, the London synthpop veterans are prepping to release an alternate, post-classical version of that LP on March 9th, re-dubbed World Beyond.
For this updated edition, Erasure’s Andy Bell and Vince Clarke teamed up with Echo Collective, a Brussels-based post-classical ensemble known for their work with Johann Johannsson and Stars of the Lid. World Beyond was recorded in just ten days with Bell and seven members of Echo Collective: Margaret Hermant (violin, harp), Neil Leiter (viola), Thomas Engelen (cello), Jaroslaw Mroz (double bass), Gary De Cart (piano) and Antoine Dandoy (vibraphone, glockenspiel). Mixing, production, and arrangements were helmed by Echo Collective as well.
“The process of this project was really deconstruction and re-purposing,” Echo Collective member Neil Leiter explained in a statement. “We started by listening to each track layer by layer, and then, using the layers that inspired us or we found essential, we reconstructed the tracks instrumentally. Each of the instruments in the band setup were chosen for their inherent capacities and roles. Often choosing which layer to put with each instrument was a question of matching roles and colors. By stripping so much away, we were able to find a new space for Andy to fill. The text of the songs became much more important in the overall construction of the songs, and Andy was free to explore more dynamics and vocal range.”
“The reinterpretations have brought such enormous context to the songs, it has created a new place for them,” Bell commented on the project. Clarke chimed in, adding, “The collaboration has given elements of the album a whole new feel and Andy’s vocals remain as powerful and uplifting as ever.”
For a peek into the forthcoming album, Erasure have shared a video taken from the recording sessions. Watch below.
World Beyond Artwork:
To coincide with the album, Erasure have added a new leg of North American dates to their 2018 World Tour. Grab tickets here.
Erasure 2018 Tour Dates:
01/29 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
01/30 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
01/31 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
02/02 – Dundee, UK @ Caird Hall
02/03 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
02/04 – Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
02/06 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic
02/07 – Hull, UK @ City Hall
02/08 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
02/10 – Cambridge, UK @ O2 Academy
02/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
02/14 – Ipswich, UK @ Regent
02/15 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
02/16 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall
02/18 – Aylesbury, UK @ Friars Waterside Theatre
02/19 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
02/20 – Guildford, UK @ G Live
02/22 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
02/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/27 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
02/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theater
03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/03 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
03/04 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
03/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
03/07 – Hanover, DE @ Capitol
03/09 – Copenhagen,DK @ Royal Arena
04/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Roxy Fest
04/22 – Tijuana, MX @ El Foro
04/24 – Nuevo Leon, MX @ Palestino Libanes
04/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
04/27 – Quito, EC @ Agora De La Casa De La Cultura
04/28 – Bogota, CO @ Chamorro Music Hall
04/30 – Medellin, CO @ Chamorro City Hall
05/02 – Lima, PE @ Anfieteatro Del Parque De La Exposicion
05/03 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
05/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Luna Park
05/06 – Rosario, AR @ Metropolitano
05/08 – Asuncion, PY @ Pasea La Galeria
05/10 – Curtiba, BR @ Teatro Positivo
05/11 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco Das Americas
05/12 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Vivo Rio
07/06 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore
07/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
07/08 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
07/20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth
07/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat
08/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
08/04 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
08/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
08/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live
08/10 – Denver, CO @ Opera House
08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
08/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
08/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Symphony Hall
08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theater