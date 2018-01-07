Father John Misty gives debut performance on Austin City Limits: Watch

This weekend’s episode of Austin City Limits featured a performance from Father John Misty’s J. Tillman. With accompaniment from a 22-piece backing ensemble, including the ACL Orchestra, Tillman delivered a five-song set pulling mostly from his 2017 album, Pure Comedy. He played “Pure Comedy”, “Ballad of a Dying Man”, “When the God of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell to Pay”, and “A Bigger Paper Bag”, before concluding his performance with the title track to 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear. You can replay the full episode — which also included a set from Austin’s own The Black Angels — up above.

Tillman has promised a new Father John Misty album for 2018.

Setlist:

Pure Comedy

Ballad of a Dying Man

When the God of Love Returns There’ll be Hell to Pay

A Bigger Paper Bag

I Love You, Honeybear