Fever Ray announces first US show in eight years

Back in November, The Knife’s Karin Dreijer revealed the dates for her first tour as Fever Ray in over seven years. Absent from the itinerary were any shows scheduled for North America, however, with the entire run limited to Europe. Now, Fever Ray’s return to the States has been confirmed, as she’s set to appear at this year’s Lightning in a Bottle festival.
Going down May 23rd through 28th at Lake San Antonio in Bradley, California, the festival marks Dreijer’s first US performance as Fever Ray since 2010, the year the project played Coachella. Also on the LIB bill are Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, ZHU, GRiZ, The Glitch Mob, tUnE-yArDs, Sofi Tukker, Tokimonsta, Beats Antique, Emancipator, Bleep Bloop, The Black Madonna, and others.
Hopefully, there are more Fever Ray dates to come, but for now, check out the Lightning in a Bottle lineup below.
Here’s Fever Ray’s complete upcoming itinerary:
Fever Ray 2018 Tour Dates:
02/19 – Vienna, AT @ SiMM City
02/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
02/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
02/24 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus
02/26 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
03/02 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa
03/04 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus
03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/15 – Brussels, BE @ AB
03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
03/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/31 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
04/02 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet
04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget
05/23-28 – Bradley, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle
06/29-07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/12-15 – Ferropolisstraße, DE @ Melt Festival