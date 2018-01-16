Fever Ray announces first US show in eight years

Back in November, The Knife’s Karin Dreijer revealed the dates for her first tour as Fever Ray in over seven years. Absent from the itinerary were any shows scheduled for North America, however, with the entire run limited to Europe. Now, Fever Ray’s return to the States has been confirmed, as she’s set to appear at this year’s Lightning in a Bottle festival.

Going down May 23rd through 28th at Lake San Antonio in Bradley, California, the festival marks Dreijer’s first US performance as Fever Ray since 2010, the year the project played Coachella. Also on the LIB bill are Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, ZHU, GRiZ, The Glitch Mob, tUnE-yArDs, Sofi Tukker, Tokimonsta, Beats Antique, Emancipator, Bleep Bloop, The Black Madonna, and others.

Hopefully, there are more Fever Ray dates to come, but for now, check out the Lightning in a Bottle lineup below.

Here’s Fever Ray’s complete upcoming itinerary:

Fever Ray 2018 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Vienna, AT @ SiMM City

02/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

02/24 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus

02/26 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

03/02 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa

03/04 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus

03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/15 – Brussels, BE @ AB

03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/31 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

04/02 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet

04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget

05/23-28 – Bradley, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle

06/29-07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/12-15 – Ferropolisstraße, DE @ Melt Festival