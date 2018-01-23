Fever Ray shares stirring “Wanna Sip” video, announces first North American tour in over eight years

Fever Ray, aka The Knife’s Karin Dreijer, has shared a stirring music video for “Wanna Sip”. Directed by Martin Falck, it continues the narrative that first surfaced in the visual for “Switch Seeks Same” and then appeared in “A New Friend”, “To The Moon and Back”, and “Twosome Takeover”. Watch it up above.
In an interview with Stereogum, Dreijer spoke about “Wanna Sip” and how it ties into the rest of the clips:
We started with these two characters. The trailers are sort of the first films that we did. So it starts with one character writing a personal ad and then the second character that we still call just, “The Monster,” is answering this ad. They meet up in the first video. There’s also this other characters in the video that is at this venue or club or whatever it is that they’re eating at. I think the story will continue. You’ve seen the “Wanna Sip” video, and that is sort of when the Monster and the first character is trying to create some — what do you call it — twosome relationship. Monogamous relationship.
Along with the video, Fever Ray has also announced its first proper North American tour in over eight years. In support of new album Plunge, the trek commences in mid-May and features shows in New York, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles.
Fever Ray 2018 Tour Dates:
02/19 – Vienna, AT @ SiMM City
02/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
02/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
02/24 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus
02/26 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
03/02 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa
03/04 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus
03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/15 – Brussels, BE @ AB
03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
03/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/31 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
04/02 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet
04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget
05/12 – New York, NY @ Red Bull Music Festival
05/13 – New York, NY @ Red Bull Music Festival
05/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danfroth Music Hall
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/24-28 – Bradley, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle
06/29-07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/12-15 – Ferropolisstraße, DE @ Melt Festival