Fever Ray shares stirring “Wanna Sip” video, announces first North American tour in over eight years

Fever Ray, aka The Knife’s Karin Dreijer, has shared a stirring music video for “Wanna Sip”. Directed by Martin Falck, it continues the narrative that first surfaced in the visual for “Switch Seeks Same” and then appeared in “A New Friend”, “To The Moon and Back”, and “Twosome Takeover”. Watch it up above.

In an interview with Stereogum, Dreijer spoke about “Wanna Sip” and how it ties into the rest of the clips:

We started with these two characters. The trailers are sort of the first films that we did. So it starts with one character writing a personal ad and then the second character that we still call just, “The Monster,” is answering this ad. They meet up in the first video. There’s also this other characters in the video that is at this venue or club or whatever it is that they’re eating at. I think the story will continue. You’ve seen the “Wanna Sip” video, and that is sort of when the Monster and the first character is trying to create some — what do you call it — twosome relationship. Monogamous relationship.

Along with the video, Fever Ray has also announced its first proper North American tour in over eight years. In support of new album Plunge, the trek commences in mid-May and features shows in New York, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Fever Ray 2018 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Vienna, AT @ SiMM City

02/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

02/24 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus

02/26 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

03/02 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa

03/04 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus

03/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/15 – Brussels, BE @ AB

03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/31 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

04/02 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet

04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

04/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

04/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget

05/12 – New York, NY @ Red Bull Music Festival

05/13 – New York, NY @ Red Bull Music Festival

05/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

05/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danfroth Music Hall

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/24-28 – Bradley, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle

06/29-07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/12-15 – Ferropolisstraße, DE @ Melt Festival