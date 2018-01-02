FIDLAR cover Nirvana’s “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”: Stream

Photo by ​Philip Cosores

FIDLAR popped up at plenty of festivals while on the road last year, but the punk rockers had a relatively quiet 2017 on the new music front. They’re ripping right into 2018, however, as they’ve shared a cover of the Nirvana track “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”.

Their version of the In Utero cut does a faithful job of recapturing the original’s rage in the confines of their own screeching style. Guitars are crunchier in the mix and the bridge adds spaced-out bends, but the Los Angeles outfit does Seattle proud with their rendition. Check it out via the YouTube player below — just beware of the NSFW images spliced in at blink-and-you’ll-miss-it intervals.

In a new interview with GQ, FIDLAR frontman Zac Carper revealed the band is in studio working on a follow-up to 2015’s Too. Meanwhile, the surviving members of Nirvana — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear — reunited last month at a Foo Fighters concert in Eugene, Oregon.