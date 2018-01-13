Finn Wolfhard’s band Calpurnia covers The Velvet Underground’s “Here She Comes Now”: Watch

Though he’s most famous for roles in Stranger Things and IT, Finn Wolfhard also has a burgeoning music career. His band, Calpurnia, recently signed to Royal Mountain Records and is currently recording its debut EP with Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James. Last night, Calpurnia played a gig at Brookyln’s Rough Trade during which they previewed the forthcoming EP and also covered songs by Pixies, Weezer, and The Velvet Underground. Above, watch the band take on The Velvet Underground’s “Here She Comes Now”.

We’ve previously seen Wolfhard and Calpurnia cover Twin Peaks’ “Wanted You”, New Order’s “Age of Consent”, and Mac Demarco’s “Salad Days”. He also mimed Weezer’s “Buddy Holly” on Lip Sync Battle.