Firefly Music Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem to headline

Photo by Joshua Mellin

Firefly Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. Now in its seventh year, the music and camping festival goes down June 14th-17th in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware.

Topping the bill are Arctic Monkeys, marking their first confirmed live appearance in four years. Other headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and The Killers.

Further highlights include SZA, MGMT, alt-J, Lil Wayne, Odesza, Portgual. the Man, Foster the People, Jimmy Eat World, Chromeo, Royal Blood, Warren G (!), Cold War Kids, Rudimental, and Westside Gunn + Conway. Plus, Beastie Boys’ Mike D will perform a DJ set. See the full lineup below.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can also grab them here.